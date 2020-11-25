A 74-year-old New Iberia woman died in a mobile home fire Monday and state fire marshal’s investigators are still determining the blaze’s cause.
Firefighters with Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to the mobile home fire in the 5200 block of Norris Road around 9 a.m. Monday. The deceased woman’s son was outside and told them his mother was still inside the home. Firefighters discovered her body inside near the back door, a statement from Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy report by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the statement said.
Investigators determined the fire originated in the home’s living room. The woman’s son said he was in his bedroom when he heard his mother yelling that a popping sound was coming from outside the front door. He discovered a fire around a window A/C unit and tried unsuccessfully to quell the flames with a water hose.
The son said he and a neighbor attempted to rescue his mother but were blocked by the mobile home’s ceiling collapsing, the statement said.
Investigators are considering a potential electrical malfunction related to the recently installed A/C window unit as a factor in the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.