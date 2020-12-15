One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 200 block of Roger Road in Scott.
According to Scott fire chief Chad Sonnier, firefighters responded to the home just after midnight. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Lafayette Fire Department were still on the scene Tuesday morning investigating the fire's cause.
The victim's name has not been released.
Sonnier says several pieces of fire equipment are blocking the road near the scene. Drivers are urged to stay away from the area until the investigation is completed.