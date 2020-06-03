Attorneys for Lafayette police union president Cpl. David Stanley sent a cease and desist letter to Lafayette Police Interim Chief Scott Morgan claiming the department has instigated an unlawful internal investigation against Stanley for union Facebook posts opposing proposed state legislation.
The posts in question opposed HB 577, a bill sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, that would institute changes to hiring practices for the Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville police departments. Chiefs from each department and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory were also forwarded the letter.
The social media posts included an open letter from Stanley explaining the union’s opposition to the bill and a one-minute video posted on May 15, among several others.
The Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 argued the bill would undermine the established civil service promotions system and allow for bias and discrimination in appointments if chiefs were given more discretion instead of relying on a seniority system. In the letter dated Thursday, Stanley’s representatives noted union members have twice voted to publicly oppose the bill.
The letter said Stanley was notified of the internal affairs investigation in a May 22 memo that referenced the union’s Facebook posts and a possible breach of department policy regarding media or news outreach and the sharing of public information.
On Saturday, a post on the union Facebook page announced the page is now under the management of the Louisiana Union of Police Associations and Police Association of Lafayette attorneys.
Attorney James Sudduth III of Sudduth and Associates, which represents the Louisiana Union of Police Associations, wrote that the investigation undermines Stanley’s first amendment rights to free speech and said that his communication of official union positions as a union leader should not be used against him by his employer.
“First and foremost, it is not within the authority of the LCG or LPD to regulate the activities of the Police Association of Lafayette Local #905. Furthermore, unions are entitled to the First Amendment protection guaranteeing freedom of expression…,” he said.
“With this in mind, to the extent you seek to discipline Cpl. Stanley as an employee of LPD for statements he made in his capacity as the President of Local #905 on behalf of Local #905, you do so in fundamental error and in reckless disregard for established First Amendment freedoms,” Sudduth wrote.
Sudduth also argued the posts don’t breach social media or communication policies because political activity guidance from the Office of State Examiner, the board overseeing fire and police civil service employees, allows for employees to “publicly support or oppose issues of public debate or election other than in support of or opposition to a candidate or political party or faction.”
The cease and desist letter also cited other “unwarranted retaliatory action” against Stanley outside the investigation, including attempts to move him from his post as a K9 officer to a patrol position.
Interim Chief Scott Morgan declined to elaborate on the allegations at a Tuesday press conference and said he cannot speak on the particulars of the investigation. He would not confirm if the investigation is for the reasons claimed in the cease and desist letter.
The interim chief said investigations are standard and members of the public are welcome to submit complaints about officers or department policies, including anonymously. Once received, protocol dictates the review process.
“That’s not to say anything will even come out of it, but we have to go through the process by our general orders. We have to investigate this,” Morgan said.
The investigation will continue despite the cease and desist letter, he said.
“We’re not going to change our standards as far as how we do our investigations, regardless of letters. The laws are the laws and the policies are what governs how we actually do our investigations,” Morgan said.