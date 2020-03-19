A man was shot and killed during an altercation with police officers in Iota Wednesday night.
The shooting happened when Iota Police Department officers responded to a residence on Fourth Street at 10:05 p.m. and found a man sitting in a vehicle with a firearm. At some point during the encounter, the man was shot by at least one officer, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not been released by law enforcement.
No officers were injured during the incident. Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Information about how many officers were present, what type of call the officers were responding to and if the man pointed the firearm at officers was not immediately available. The investigation is active, Gossen said.