A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a Rayne police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. when the Rayne police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Polk Avenue, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said. State Police was called in around 12:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting.
The suspect, Dustin Benoit, 31, was apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released after being treated at a local hospital, Gossen’s release said. The Rayne police officer did not discharge a weapon during the encounter.
Gossen declined to offer details about where and how many times the Rayne officer was shot, citing the ongoing investigation.
Benoit was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a count of attempted murder of a peace officer. Further charges are pending, the release said.