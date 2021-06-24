An Opelousas man was apprehended in Rapides Parish Wednesday night after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says he shot and killed his wife in a residence adjacent to the sheriff’s public safety complex.
St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies at the public safety complex were alerted to the shooting around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday when the victim’s adult daughter came seeking help. Guidroz said deputies ran to the residence in the 1500 block of East Prudhomme Street and found the victim dead from her injuries in a bedroom inside the home.
The woman was identified as Rachelle Arceneaux Hills. Hills’ adult daughter and a child inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, he said.
Hills’ husband, 51-year-old Derrick Hills, was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of a hospital in Alexandria after a relative tipped off law enforcement to his whereabouts, Guidroz said.
Hills was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Thursday on a count of second-degree murder. Bond has not been set pending an initial court appearance Friday, the sheriff said.
Guidroz said his office did not have a record of complaints or previous domestic violence incidents reported at the home.