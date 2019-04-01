The mother and father of a 2-month-old baby were arrested Monday following an investigation into the child's death.
Ayana N. Ladelle, 23, of Lafayette, and Dwayne E. Richard, 24, of Mandeville, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.
The Department of Child and Family Services contacted police following the investigation in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive, Dugas wrote in a release. Two-month-old twins, a male and a female, were brought to a local hospital suffering from severe injuries.
The baby girl died from her injuries March 30, Dugas wrote.
Ladelle and Richard are being held without bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The investigation is ongoing.