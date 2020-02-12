A driver in a 2018 drunk driving collision that killed two people and an unborn child in Iberia Parish has entered guilty pleas in the case.
Bo Duhé, 16th Judicial District attorney, said Dylan Anthony Leblanc, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight crimes connected to the Aug. 7, 2018 evening crash. A sentencing hearing is set for May 11 before 16th Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux; Leblanc faces a total sentence of up to 100 years in prison. Leblanc’s file shows a St. Mary Parish address; media reports at the time of the wreck listed him as living in Youngsville.
The DA’s office said security video showed Leblanc driving recklessly in his westbound 2004 truck on Highway 90 in the east end of the parish before he lost control of the vehicle, crossed a median and entered the eastbound lane, where Abby Suire Sinitiere, 22, of Franklin was driving a van. The collision claimed her life, the life of her 1-year-old son, and the life of the unborn child she was carrying.
Three other juveniles, passengers in Sinitiere’s van, were injured, as was a 41-year-old passenger in Leblanc’s truck.
Duhe said Leblanc pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicle homicide, which carries sentences of five to 30 years each; third-degree feticide, which carries a sentence of up to five years; four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, up to five years per count; and aggravated obstruction of a highway, which carries of sentence of up to 15 years.
Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart prosecuted the case.