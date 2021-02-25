Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, firefighters from Judice, Milton, and Scott fire departments responded to a camper fire in the 100 block of Bourque Road.
The camper was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene, according to a statement from the Lafayette Fire Department. The home owner informed firefighters her two dogs were still inside.
Unfortunately, by the time fire crews reached the pets, both had died. The camper sustained heavy fire damage. Two vehicles were also damaged by the intense heat.
The fire was reported by a passerby after noticing smoke in the area. The female occupant was asleep when she began having trouble breathing. She awoke to a room full of smoke. She exited the camper and discovered the fire in a storage compartment under the camper. The occupant attempted to save her two dogs, but neither would exit the camper.
She was assessed on the scene by Acadian Ambulance for smoke inhalation. The couple lost everything in the fire.
Lafayette fire investigators determined an electrical failure in the storage compartment under the front of the camper caused the fire.