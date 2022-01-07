A Lafayette man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Opelousas woman crossing the Evangeline Thruway.
Justin Douglas Nini, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of felony hit-and-run. His bond is currently set at $150,000, according to online jail records.
The crash happened in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway early Sunday. A woman, identified as 30-year-old Raven Charles from Opelousas, was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a southbound white Ford Fusion police say was driven by Nini, who then fled the scene, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.