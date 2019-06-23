An Opelousas woman died in a Sunday afternoon crash in St. Landry Parish.
Qiana S. Orville, 21, died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on La. 167 near Bellridge Road in St. Landry Parish, according to a news release sent by Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when Orville, who was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia, struck a tree after failing to maintain control of the vehicle on a curve in the northbound lane of La. 167, according to an initial investigation by state police.
Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Orville suffered fatal injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.