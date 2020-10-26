The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says one person involved in a Thursday high speed pursuit and crash in Crowley has died, KATC reports.
The driver of the vehicle, who was arrested following the crash has been identified as 23-year-old Dustin Magnon of Rayne.
His passenger, 31-year-old Ashley Sonnier of Crowley died as a result of injuries she received from the crash of the fleeing vehicle Magnon was driving.
Deputies say that Magnon was wanted on multiple warrants and was located Thursday. A pursuit ensued at the Walmart on Oddfellows Road, which continued down North Avenue I.
On Thursday, Crowley Police said they were heading on scene to assist in the pursuit when an officer turned on Sixth Street. The suspect's vehicle came at the officer in a wide turn, according to Chief Broussard, and because the suspect was heading directly toward the officer, the officer fired at the vehicle.
The vehicle then went across Parkerson Avenue, clipped a utility pole, and flipped completely.
Dustin Magnon was being sought on multiple warrants, including attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of simple burglary.
Following the crash, Magnon was treated for his injuries and booked on multiple charges, including manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer and felon in possession of a firearm.