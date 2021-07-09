Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating after a Lafayette Police Department officer shot and injured a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Martial Avenue. Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the complex after a call about a suicidal subject. Once there, a man holding a handgun approached an officer in the complex’s parking lot, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The officer shot the man. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for care, where he was listed in stable condition, Gossen said. No other injuries were reported.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting; it’s standard practice for the Lafayette Police Department to turn over cases where officers have discharged their weapons or shot suspects to the state agency.