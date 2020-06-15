State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of the single occupant in Erath.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Erath Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Severin Street.
Firefighters located the body of a man near the front door of the home. The body of a pet dog was also located inside the home.
Smoke alarms were located in the house, however, none contained batteries.
While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the homeowner, who was in his mid-60s.
After assessing the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire originated in the living room area where the man was known to sleep. At this time, the official cause remains undetermined, but investigators continue looking into the potential for electrical malfunction and/or unsafe smoking practices to be possible contributing factors.