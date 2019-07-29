An Abbeville man is in custody after stabbing another man "numerous times with a knife" early Sunday morning.
Elijah Wilson, 22, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the Abbeville Police Department.
Police responded to a call at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday on East Lafayette Street in reference to a 24-year-old male who had been stabbed.
Wilson stabbed the unidentified victim numerous times with a knife, according to the police investigation.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released. Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.
Both the suspect and victim are Abbeville residents.
The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department.