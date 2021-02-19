Two men in custody at the Franklin Police Department’s jail were again arrested Friday after storing contraband in a jail wall and causing a fire, the department said.
Lee Butler, 54, and Eric Dennis, 35, both of Franklin, were each booked on seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count each of aggravated arson, second degree injuring of public records and contraband in a penal institution, according to a Facebook post from Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly. Both were moved to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
The fire was discovered around 6:55 p.m. Thursday after smoke began filling the Franklin Police Department building. The fire was located in a file area and officers attempted to extinguish it while the Franklin Fire Department was called for assistance. Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the flames and no one was injured, Beverly said.
Investigators discovered contraband in a wall the file room shares with the department’s adjacent jail. The department did not provide specifics about the contraband found or the exact cause of the fire.