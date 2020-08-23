Lafayette citizens gathered Sunday for a second night of protests, this time in front of Lafayette City Hall, where they voiced concerns about Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his administration's response to the fatal shooting of a Black man by Lafayette Police.
The event, organized by the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, focused on removing Guillory from office and dismantling the system that allowed Lafayette Police to shoot 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.
"There's an old saying I think I can remember as far as I can go back: 'Actions speak louder than words,'" said Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette NAACP. "Mayor Josh Guillory's lips are not matching with his actions.
"That tells me he's a liar, he's a fake, and he doesn't care about our people. And it's up to us to do whatever it takes to get him out of office."
The NAACP has formally asked for the resignation of the mayor-president and plans to begin a recall petition if he doesn't step down.
"This will not change tomorrow. It will not change next week. It will not change next month. And if we're lucky, we might get change in 2021," Broussard said.
The Friday night shooting of Pellerin at a Shell gas station on the Evangeline Thruway seemed to be the boiling point for civil unrest that's been simmering in Lafayette since Guillory's administration cut leadership positions held by minorities and announced plans to close four recreation centers located in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Police say they were called for a disturbance caused by Pellerin, who they say was holding a knife. They pursued Pellerin about a half-mile before firing at least 11 shots at him as he walked away from them and toward the door of another gas station.
Guillory and law-enforcement officers held a news conference Saturday condemning the behavior of protesters, who officials said threatened motorists and started fires earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, activists said Guillory should look internally at the role he and his administration have played in creating the charged climate.
The news conference came after hours of community rallying and protests spilled into the streets, resulting in police using smoke grenades and arresting three people.
Protesters taken into custody include Jyhikeen S Simien, 29, of Opelousas; Kimberly A. Culotta, 38, of Lafayette; and Samuel R. Johnson, 33, of Lafayette, according to a booking report from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. All three were arrested by Louisiana State Police at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with obstruction of public passages.
Even with two hurricanes approaching the Louisiana coast, protests continued into the evening along Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Johnston Street following the City Hall event.