A Lafayette couple is accused of setting a vehicle on fire to make a false insurance claim.
Courtney Crouchet, 34, turned himself over to authorities Tuesday and was booked on counts of arson with intent to defraud and criminal mischief for filing a false police report. According to online jail records, Crouchet posted bond and was released from Lafayette Parish Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.
His girlfriend, Teralyn Broussard, 31, is wanted on arson with intent to defraud, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said. He said in a release Broussard is the vehicle’s owner.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the vehicle fire in the 500 block of Saucier Parkway in Debaillon Park January 20 around 4 a.m. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and had been abandoned when firefighters arrived on scene, Trahan said.
The vehicle’s owner was unclear at the time of the fire. Days later, Crouchet filed a police report claiming the vehicle was stolen.
Investigators believe the vehicle was falsely reported stolen and moved to the location where it was torched. Agents also believe others may have been involved in the vehicle fire, Trahan said.