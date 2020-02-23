Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at an Opelousas restaurant early Sunday morning, Opelousas Police said.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday inside of The Back, an after hours restaurant near the intersection Academy and Blanchard Streets in Opelousas, police say.
All victims were transported to a local hospital, but no additional information was immediately available.
No suspect or motive information is available at this time as Opelousas Police continue investigating the shooting.