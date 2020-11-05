Family members have identified a missing juvenile whose body was found near Loreauville on Monday.
The juvenile, 15-year-old Quawan Charles, was last seen leaving a family home in Baldwin Friday. Family members have circulated a flier on Facebook for a Thursday vigil being held to remember Quawan at 608 Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Baldwin. The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement a boy’s body was found around 5 p.m. Monday in a rural area off Ed Broussard Road near the village of Loreauville. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the juvenile had been reported missing to the Baldwin Police Department on Oct. 30, but did not release the juvenile’s name because of his status as a minor.
Results of an autopsy are pending as the investigation continues, the release said.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at 337-369-3711.