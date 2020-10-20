A Lafayette Police officer on regular patrol encountered the recent large late-night party at Moore Park before two teenagers were fatally shot, but the officer saw nothing illegal and did not attempt to disperse the crowd, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.
But Sgt. Wayne Griffin’s account of the officer’s actions differs from that of two people who were at the party.
Four people were shot at the park around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to police. Two died — 19-year-old Ja'Kyrie Clark and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply, both of Lafayette — and two others, ages 18 and 20, were hospitalized with non-fatal wounds.
Griffin said an officer on patrol arrived “earlier in the evening,” before the crowd had swelled to hundreds of people. Griffin said he did not know what time the officer came.
“The park was open. No illegal or criminal activity was going on. We are not going to kick them out of the park,” Griffin said.
But the party’s DJ and a private security guard the DJ hired said in separate interviews that the officer arrived at the height of the party, after midnight, and it was the officer’s arrival that prompted the party to shut down.
“As soon I got told he was there, I shut down,” said Ernell Smith, who was hired to DJ the party.
Smith said he got the gig through a Cash App payment, and that he does not know the organizer.
Smith’s bodyguard, Donnell Lewis, streamed the party on Facebook from approximately 11:53 p.m. to 12:09 a.m. The video shows young people dancing and drinking, some from Styrofoam and plastic cups and others from liquor bottles. Daiquiri go cups and shattered glass liquor bottles were among the debris at the park the next day.
Lewis said the officer arrived shortly after he posted the video and stayed in an SUV unit for about 10 minutes before leaving.
“Whenever he pulled up, everybody started running back to their vehicles and we basically just shut it down right there. Because we thought he was coming to shut us down,” Lewis said. “He just wanted to make sure everything was all right."
Smith and Lewis said people lingered in the parking lot after the music ended and the officer left, and the shooting happened as the crowds began to thin out.
Griffin said he is not aware of any local regulations concerning park gatherings.
The shooting and the party that preceded it have focused attention on Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s decision earlier this year to disband the Lafayette Park Police, which included a chief and five officers. Lafayette NAACP members said Tuesday they believe the shooting would not have happened if the park police were still in place.
“When we did have a city park security team, they patrolled the park. There was always one or two on duty. If there was an unauthorized event, they would know about it because they would patrol the parks,” Bishop John Milton told reporters.
But a city-parish spokesperson, Jamie Angelle, said Tuesday that the park police never patrolled past 5 p.m., leaving late-night patrols to Lafayette Police.
Angelle said the police department will create a four-man detail to focus on parties after large events such as the UL football game that preceded the party at Moore Park.
“We will be seeing increased presence in some of these areas to ensure something like this doesn’t happen,” Angelle said.