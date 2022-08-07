Opelousas Police arrested three Texas men for attempted converter theft, according to Opelousas Police Chief McLendon.
Three Houston men were arrested for attempted theft: 26-year-old Roland J. Warner, 29-year-old Javon Burks and 26-year-old Dontrinique Frear, according to Opelousas police chief.
Police officers responded to call on July 31, 2022 of suspicious people attempting to steal catalytic converters. The men were observed getting under vehicles at a local dealership with electric powered saws, according to Opelousas police chief.
Officers located and detained one individual after he attempted to elude officers. The individual attempted to run into a vehicle and drive away. After police talked to the man, they learned the men were staying at a local hotel adjacent to the car dealership's property, according to Opelousas police chief.
Police interrogated the men and at least one admitted to attempting to steal catalytic converters. Police found power tools in their possession. The men were booked for attempted theft, criminal trespassing and damage to property, Opelousas police chief.