Four people have been arrested in connection with a 2018 homicide, Abbeville Police announced Thursday in a prepared statement.
Just after midnight on Feb. 7, 2018, Abbeville police officers responded to Graceland Avenue and Hawthorne Street after reports of shots being fired in the area. An investigation determined that Marlon Brown of Abbeville had been shot and killed near his residence on Hawthorne Street. At the time, detectives were unable to secure adequate evidence in order to make an arrest.
However, investigators recently discovered new evidence in the case, which to arrest warrants for several suspects. Detectives were able to make arrests on the following subjects involved in this case:
• Cody Guidry – second-degree murder
• Travis Cooper – obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Nikki Hebert – obstruction of justice
• Tanesha Hills – obstruction of justice
No details of the case are being released to the public at this time, according to the department. More arrests are possible regarding this homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.