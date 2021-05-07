A New Orleans man is in custody following reports of a vehicle traveling around Lafayette Parish with occupants brandishing firearms and pointing them at other vehicles on the road, KATC reports.
About 4 p.m. Thursday, an anonymous caller advised dispatchers of a vehicle traveling with multiple occupants inside — some of them allegedly brandishing firearms, as well as pointing the firearms at other vehicles, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies located the vehicle and executed a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Farrel Road in Lafayette.
Upon making contact with occupants in the vehicle, deputies say they located a Smith & Wesson XD 9mm firearm, a Glock 21 .45 Caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 Caliber handgun.
LPSO says that 22-year-old Rashad George was advised of his rights and placed under arrest. George, a resident of New Orleans, was determined to be on parole related to a felony robbery conviction.
George was arrested and booked with one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.