A 46-year-old Eunice woman faces multiple counts in an Acadia Parish traffic death earlier this year.
Karmen Lomas was “under the influence of multiple types of narcotics” on May 13 when she veered into the center line while driving on La. 13 near Schultz Road, according to a State Police news release.
The 2017 Ford Expedition that Lomas drove struck a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala that 24-year-old Gregory Leger drove. Leger was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lomas was booked Wednesday into Acadia Parish Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.