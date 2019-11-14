A J. Wallace James Elementary teacher was arrested Thursday in the battery of a student, Lafayette police say.
The teacher, 47-year-old Nicole Landry, was booked Thursday on a count of simple battery after accusations she battered a juvenile on Tuesday, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
A booking photo for Landry was not available as of Thursday afternoon.
J. Wallace James’ school website lists a Nicole Landry as a special education staff member. Her exact position and a class website were not included.
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish School System, declined to comment on the arrest or provide additional information.
“The Lafayette Parish School System doesn’t release any personnel information,” she said.