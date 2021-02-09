One man is dead after a fire broke out in a Lafayette apartment unit.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the Mimosa Place Apartments at 155 Mimosa Place around 11:27 p.m. after neighbors reported heavy smoke pouring from a downstairs apartment. Neighbors told first responders an elderly man lived in the unit, which had flames coming from a bedroom window. Emergency crews found the man dead inside the burning room, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. Investigators determined the bedroom’s mattress was the source of the fire, but the exact cause is under investigation. The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is helping determine cause of death, Trahan said.
The deceased man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.