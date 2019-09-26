Two Opelousas men indicted on murder charges in separate fatal shootings
Two Opelousas men were indicted on murder charges Tuesday in separate fatal shootings.
A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted Kendall Randell Payne, 28, on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Steven James Andrus Jr. on May 21 and John Deandre Leblanc, 30, on a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of David Scott Thomas on June 18, St. Landry District Attorney Earl Taylor said in an issued statement.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Payne is accused of shooting Andrus, 22, after a dispute, KATC reported. Andrus was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Phillip Street in Opelousas around 4:30 a.m. and died at Opelousas General Hospital, Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said.
Leblanc is accused of shooting at Thomas and several other people outside a home near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Natchez Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. June 12. Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he died nearly a week later, police said.
Steven A. Roberts, of Opelousas, was also booked on a count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in the case.
An argument at a motel in the 1100 block of North Main Street preceded the shooting, police said.
Ville Platte man accused of setting fire to storage unit after being evicted from property
A Ville Platte man is accused of setting fire to a storage unit hours after being evicted from the property.
Wayne Meyers, 32, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a count of aggravated arson after setting fire to the storage unit Monday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in an issued statement. The fire threatened a nearby mobile home while three residents were inside.
The Ville Plate Fire Department called the state fire marshal’s office to investigate the fire in the 100 block of East Ash Street. Deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and witnesses placed Meyers near the scene at the time of the fire.
Meyers admitted to setting the fire but told law enforcement he attempted to extinguish the flames, the state fire marshal’s office said.