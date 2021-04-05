A man was arrested Sunday on charges of kidnapping after officials say he took his son from a family member's home, according to a release from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The man does not have custody of his son.

Luke Brown, 40, was arrested after he allegedly abducted his 4-year-old son, who was later found unharmed.

Louisiana State Police initially alerted the public to the missing child and said the boy was last seen Saturday on La. 1 in Raceland with Brown, his non-custodial father. Troopers issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office to assist in locating the boy.

Officers with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office found Brown at a residence in Schriever, where he had been keeping his son. Another resident of that home had returned the boy to a family member earlier in the day, according to LPSO.

Brown is currently being held at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he was booked on charges of simple kidnapping, four counts of violating a protective order and outstanding charges for simple burglary and five counts of contempt of court.

His bail is set at $57,600.