A Deville man died in a crash and his passenger was seriously injured Saturday night, Louisiana State Police say; KATC-TV reported.
Troopers were called to the one-vehicle crash on LA-1207 near Deville Cutoff Road at about 10:30 p.m. June 19.
Steven Bruce, 29, died at the scene, troopers say.
The initial investigation indicates that Bruce was driving his pick-up truck North on the highway. The truck exited the roadway, over-corrected and then flipped in the road. Bruce and a passenger were both ejected.
Bruce, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bruce’s passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.