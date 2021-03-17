A St. Martinville man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.
Anthony Sal Melancon Jr., 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau. Melancon pleaded guilty to the pornography charge in December.
Investigators determined while Melancon was in a sexual relationship with a woman he discussed his desire to have sex with a minor girl and asked the woman if she would agree to engage in sexual acts with the man and the minor. Then, in January 2017, the man sent the woman a pornographic photo of a prepubescent girl he claimed to have performed sexual acts on.
Melancon then began asking the woman for photos of her minor daughter. The woman’s husband found the messages on the woman’s laptop and contacted law enforcement. Melancon admitted to sending the pornographic images over the internet when questioned, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said.