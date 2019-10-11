A Breaux Bridge couple is accused of siphoning over $100,000 from an elderly relative’s bank account.
John “Troy” Hardy, 50, and Alicia Hardy, 50, were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail Thursday on a count each of exploitation of persons with infirmities for reportedly taking money from a 76-year-old family member, a release from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into the couple Sept. 3 after a complaint was made about possible theft of funds from the elderly relative. Deputies determined John Hardy moved money from the relative’s bank account into an account controlled exclusively by himself and his wife.
The couple is accused of spending in excess of $106,000 in 15 months without the family member’s permission, the release said.
Both posted $5,000 bond and have been released from jail.