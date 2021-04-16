Two family members of an Opelousas woman, who were her caregivers, have been arrested, accused of making purchases with her money without her authorization, KATC reports.
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were called March 22 to a home on Miller Road in Opelousas regarding a welfare concern of a 62-year-old woman, who was living in the care of family members.
Deputies identified her caregivers as 40-year-old Crystal Andrus and her husband, 32-year-old Allen Andrus. allegedly had possession of the victim’s debit card and were not providing monthly bank statements to the her.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Crystal and Allen Andrus had posession of the woman's debit card and was not providing her with monthly bank statements. Police say the couple made about 250 debit card transactions between Nov. 9 and March 23 totaling more than $33,000. The victim told police the purchases were made without her authorization.
The couple allegedly admitted to the debit card purchases, but said they were given permission by the victim to use the funds. Deputies say that Crystal Andrus and Allen Andrus were not forthcoming with the extent of the financial expenditures. They also allegedly provided conflicting stories of whether or not they had an agreement with the victim to reimburse any of the funds that were used.
The two were transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with exploitation of the infirmed. No bond has been set.