Three men have been arrested after Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Criminal Patrol Unit Agents found them to be in possession of multiple weapons, as well as narcotics.
Agents made contact with the suspects about 3 p.m. Wednesday traveling on Interstate 10 near Scott. While rendering motorist assistance to the occupants of the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected by agents who then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Throughout the investigation, agents located an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine that was illegally modified with the addition of a full-auto selector, a .45 caliber handgun, numerous rounds of ammunition for the weapons, approximately 32.8 grams of marijuana and four tablets of Hydrocodone.
The suspects, Hunter Hanks, Kayle Richard and Lonnie Lambert, were subsequently arrested and transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Hanks, 25, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richard, 25, is charged with possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS and handling of machine guns unlawful. Lonnie Lambert, 26, is charged with possession of schedule I CDS and possession of schedule II CDS.
All three men were booked into the LPCC on their individual charges.