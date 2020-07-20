The Opelousas Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to fire Opelousas Police Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, a veteran officer accused of battering a handcuffed Black man at a hospital in October.

Andrepont did not attend the meeting or send other representation, effectively waiving his right to defend himself against the claims, Opelousas City Attorney Travis Broussard said. During the hearing, the board members voted to enter an executive session to view video evidence of the hospital battery and discuss Andrepont’s internal department record.

The video evidence did not include body camera footage because Andrepont was not wearing a camera during the incident. Opelousas officers are required to wear body cameras while on patrol and responding to calls, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

The board voted 6-0 on McLendon’s recommendation to fire Andrepont. The vote was swift, and the members quickly dispersed afterward without comment.

“The video proved that at a moment’s notice he’d go from being a normal person to going straight to using use of force. There was nothing in between,” McLendon said.

McLendon said after previously viewing video evidence of the attack he was convinced Andrepont no longer deserved to wear a badge. The attack, coupled with prior complaints of excessive force against Andrepont, signal a troubling “pattern of abuse,” he said.

The police chief said he’s satisfied with the board’s quick resolution.

“The people of Opelousas need to know that we’re held to a higher standard and officers should do their job and the people should be pleased with the job that is done. If they move away from the policy and procedure, and doing their job in the prescribed manner, they’re going to be held accountable. We expect our citizens to abide by the law. Our officers should do no less than that,” he said.

Andrepont, who is White, is accused of battering 21-year-old Jonah Coleman Jr. while Coleman was receiving treatment at Opelousas General Health System’s south campus hospital on October 30. Coleman’s attorney Daryl K. Washington said Coleman was admitted by family and was not there for a crime-related reason.

Captain Craig Thomas, with the Opelousas Police Department’s internal affairs division, said Andrepont’s actions constituted a Class 1 offense, equivalent to a felony, because he “used an extreme amount of force” against Coleman. Thomas said Andrepont was “untruthful” during questioning and video evidence supported the allegations against him.

Andrepont was arrested in June on five counts of malfeasance in office in the case, accused in an affidavit of striking Coleman in the face, arm, leg and neck and placing him in a chokehold while Coleman was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Andrepont submitted a resignation letter to Mayor Julius Alsandor and McLendon on June 28, the chief said. The Board of Aldermen voted 5-1 Tuesday to reject Andrepont’s resignation request, putting the option to fire him back on the table. Alsandor and McLendon voiced support for a swift review process.

Alderman Charles Cummings, of District 3, was the lone vote against rejecting Andrepont’s resignation. Cummings said after the Tuesday meeting he was concerned if Andrepont appeals his termination he could get back on the force.

Broussard said under civil service procedure Andrepont will have the option to appeal his firing to the Opelousas Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Commission. If the commission upholds the termination, he could then appeal to the 27th Judicial District Court in Opelousas.

McLendon has separately appealed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice to have Andrepont’s peace officer certification revoked. McLendon said he’s still waiting on an answer from the department.

The chief said now that Andrepont’s termination is confirmed, he’s shifting his attention to pressing crime matters in the city, noting there have been 31 calls for service related to gunfire within the city in the past nine days.

Over the weekend, several people were injured in shootings, including a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck while sleeping after gunmen opened fire on a relative’s home on North Oak Street.