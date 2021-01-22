Two men have been arrested in a Jan. 5 drive-by shooting in Vermilion Parish.
Donald Briggs III, 23, of Abbeville, and Tyshawn Charlot, 20, of Abbeville, and were arrested Thursday on a count each of attempted first-degree murder. The men were arrested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the Abbeville Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a statement.
The drive-by happened just before midnight Jan. 5 near the city limits of Abbeville. The suspects fired on an occupied vehicle. The vehicle was struck by gunfire but no one was injured, department spokesperson Captain Drew David said.
Search warrants were executed at two Abbeville residences following the arrests and officers recovered several firearms, including a stolen shotgun, the statement said.
Briggs and Charlot are incarcerated at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Charlot is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and Briggs on a $200,000 bond, according to online booking records.
Couvillon said more arrests in the drive-by are possible.