Two more suspects have been arrested in the homicide of 17-year-old Kendall Thompson in Jeanerette.
George Bobb IV, 19, and McClellan Molo, 19, were arrested on counts of second-degree murder in Rapides Parish on Tuesday after law enforcement received a tip they were returning to the area from the northern part of the state, Jeanerette City Marshal and interim Police Chief Fernest Martin said.
Bobb was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, received at the time Thompson was killed, and was taken to the Rapides Regional Medical Center for treatment. After he was released, Bobb and Molo were booked into the Rapides Parish Jail before being extradited back to Iberia Parish, Martin said.
Thompson was shot near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street about 5 p.m. Friday. The teenager was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead. Martin said video surveillance footage obtained from the area showed an altercation preceded the shooting.
Two other suspects, Rondrick Grant, 22, and Travlon Dauphine, 20, were arrested in the case Friday. Grant was booked on a count of second-degree murder and Dauphine was booked on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
The interim chief said there are no warrants out for other suspects in the case.