sirens stock police lights

File photo

Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old girl was found wandering alone at a park in New Iberia.

New Iberia Police Department officers were called to the New Iberia City Park at 300 Parkview Drive around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 3-year-old girl was seen wandering the park alone. Officers located the child’s mother, Fredrika James, six hours later, NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.

Police say James admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana then dropping her daughter off at the park and leaving, along with a second suspect, Kyjuan Washington.

James was booked on a count of child desertion and an unrelated warrant for unauthorized use of a movable and Washington was arrested for child desertion and a bench warrant for violation of registration and no insurance.

James’s two children were taken into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services after the incident.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com