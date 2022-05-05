Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old girl was found wandering alone at a park in New Iberia.
New Iberia Police Department officers were called to the New Iberia City Park at 300 Parkview Drive around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 3-year-old girl was seen wandering the park alone. Officers located the child’s mother, Fredrika James, six hours later, NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
Police say James admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana then dropping her daughter off at the park and leaving, along with a second suspect, Kyjuan Washington.
James was booked on a count of child desertion and an unrelated warrant for unauthorized use of a movable and Washington was arrested for child desertion and a bench warrant for violation of registration and no insurance.
James’s two children were taken into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services after the incident.