An 8-year-old New Iberia boy has died after sustaining critical injuries in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.
Jamal Robinson was the only person injured when a gunman in a gray vehicle opened fire on a group of 15 people outside a home in the 2200 block of North Neco Town Road in New Iberia Tuesday afternoon, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn said.
Four shots were fired in total. Officials did not say if the child was struck more than once.
The 8-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital by family members and was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment. The sheriff’s office was notified of the shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Raborn said in a statement.
Jamal succumbed to his injuries Friday night, the spokesman said.
Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, was arrested on 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Tuesday after witnesses identified him as the shooter. Deputies learned that Hawk had an ongoing feud with Jamal’s uncle, and his uncle was present outside the home at the time of the shooting, Raborn said.
Hawk’s bond is currently set at $350,000. His charges will be upgraded to one count of first-degree murder and 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office expects his bond will also be raised come Monday, he said.
“This was a very tragic event. You have an innocent 8-year-old playing with friends caught up in the middle of senseless violence because adults weren’t able to resolve their differences when they should have been able to settle things without violence. It’s a tragedy when a child is killed,” Raborn said.