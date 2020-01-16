Lafayette Police are investigating after a Johnston Street business was spray-painted with a racial slur.
On Monday, the owner of Lux Hookah Lounge discovered the front of the business had been spray painted with the words “Sand N----- Club.” He reported the incident to police, and they launched a criminal damage to property investigation, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
She said no suspects were arrested in the case as of Wednesday evening.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released a statement Wednesday calling on law enforcement to treat the incident as a hate crime.
“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to treat this vandalism as a hate crime and to bring the perpetrator to justice. Only swift justice will send the message that bigotry targeting minority communities will not be tolerated or ignored,” CAIR’s National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said.
Dugas said the Lafayette Police Department has been in touch with CAIR and will be providing them an update on the investigation later this week. She said if a hate motive is determined the suspect will be charged with a hate crime, but the department has to take all facts into consideration.
“We’re going to investigate it as we investigate all crimes,” Dugas said.
Under Louisiana law, a hate crime is when a perpetrator targets a victim or their property because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, age, gender, religion, color, creed, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry or actual or perceived service as a first responder.