A second suspect has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Valentine’s Day.
Lenny Bruce, 19, of DeRidder, was arrested in Leesville Thursday morning and transported back to Opelousas, where he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of first-degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm and armed robbery, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Bruce is the second suspect apprehended in the death of Corey Rosette Jr., who was found dead inside his home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane in Opelousas on Feb. 14 after suffering from gunshot wounds.
Jalelel Malik Durisseau, 18, of Opelousas, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Rosette’s death on March 28. Durisseau also faces charges of armed robbery and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Bruce was apprehended with assistance from the DeRidder and Leesville police departments and the Vernon and Beauregard parish sheriff’s offices, McLendon said.