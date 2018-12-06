A 49-year-old Ville Platte woman died Monday, several days after being injured in a wreck on U.S. 167 in St. Landry Parish, according to a State Police news release on Thursday.
Cynthia Fontenot was inside her disabled Saturn Vue around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, when a family member errantly pushed the vehicle into the northbound lane of traffic while attempting to move it forward on the shoulder, according to the news release.
Fontenot was ejected from the Saturn after it was struck by a Dodge Ram. She was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center with “moderate” injuries, according to the news release, and hospital staff notified State Police on Dec. 3 that she had died.