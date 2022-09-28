The Lafayette NAACP and League of Women Voters-Lafayette have partnered to give residents an opportunity to size up the three finalists for Lafayette police chief.
The two groups are hosting a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Convention Center at 124 S. Buchanan St.
The three finalists — former Louisiana State Trooper Brian Ardoin, Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham and Lafayette police Cmdr. Judith Estorge — will each be on hand to introduce themselves to the community and answer questions.
As the last step in the hiring process, the finalists will undergo a marathon round of interviews Oct. 13 with members of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration and three committees, composed of city council members and community stakeholders.
The administration hopes to have a new chief chosen within days of the interviews and to have the new chief installed by early November, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said.
On Thursday, the finalists will first answer prepared questions from moderators Christie Maloyed, the League’s voter services chair, and Ravis Martinez, Lafayette NAACP president, before moving to an open question period.
Martinez said LCG representatives have been invited to attend.
While the police chief is appointed by the mayor-president and not elected by voters, it’s still important for the public to feel engaged in the process, they said.
“The police chief, more than any other Lafayette Consolidated Government director, really interfaces with the public in meaningful ways. [This forum is about] having the opportunity for the public to learn more about the candidates, the process and really start shaping what hopefully will be a long conversation between whoever gets the position and the public about what the priorities are going forward,” Maloyed said.
Maloyed and Martinez said the desire for the forum grew out of the department’s frequent leadership turnover in the past three years.
The upheaval began in January 2020, when Chief Toby Aguillard resigned on the day of Guillory’s swearing in. The department was led for almost a year by Interim Chief Scott Morgan, before Chief Thomas Glover was installed in December 2020.
Glover was fired in October 2021. His successor, Interim Chief Wayne Griffin, was placed on leave two weeks into the position after a sexual harassment complaint. He was later demoted, then fired. Current Interim Chief Monte Potier has held the position for 11 months.
Maloyed and Martinez said they hope community members walk away from the forum with a greater understanding of how the chief selection process works and how their eventual chief will approach the position.
While primarily for the public, the forum is a two-way learning opportunity, giving the eventual chosen chief the opportunity to understand the concerns and focus of the community, they said.
“The chief of police serves the city of Lafayette’s residents. Their job is to protect and serve the entire community. It’s one that involves the community’s not only buy-in, but respect,” Martinez said.
Martinez said attendees will be provided a QR code that will take them to a survey where they can provide feedback about the three finalists, their ideas and presentation style. The results will be shared both with the public and directly with the Guillory administration.
Maloyed said attendees are also encouraged to reach out to their city council members to offer feedback about the finalists.
Both said they’re hopeful Guillory’s team and future administrations will put more emphasis on engaging the public in the appointment process. Having public stakeholders on interview committees is a good step, but there’s still room to make the process less closed, they said.