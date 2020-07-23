Officials denied the accuracy Thursday of reports that police protection has been increased for Josh Guillory due to alleged threats against the mayor-president.
Some local news outlets reported extra police officers were assigned to protect Guillory and to guard his home due to threats.
"The reporting," Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said, "is inaccurate. We have no information about specific threats."
Angelle added, "Safety and security protocols for elected officials are confidential."
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department, said police protection, called the dignitary protection detail, has been provided to Guillory since he took office in January and was used by all his predecessors.
No additional officers have been assigned to protect Guillory, Griffin said. Police vehicles are patrolling Guillory's neighborhood as part of their normal patrols, he added.
Griffin said his office has not received any threats against Guillory.
Guillory was verbally raked over the coals during council meetings Tuesday by residents upset about his plans to close four recreation centers in predominantly Black neighborhoods of north Lafayette while closing none in predominantly White southside neighborhoods.
He also recently announced his intent to ask a district judge to release the city from a 1980 permanent injunction that bars the city from moving the statue of Confederal Gen. Alfred Mouton off city property in downtown Lafayette. The statue has been the subject of controversy for years.