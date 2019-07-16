A Lafayette man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in St. Landry Parish.
LeSean Conyers, 28, was booked on a count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery after deputies say he helped a suspect rob two people outside the Cankton Country Bar on May 31. Conyers was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday.
Deputies say Conyers sat inside the bar and fed information to Raheem Landry, who was arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and a count of armed robbery with a firearm in the robbery. Landry is accused of robbing the two victims of roughly $4,000 in cash while they tried to fend him off.
Conyers allegedly communicated to Landry about how much money the victim had on his person and the optimal time to commit the robbery.