A Lafayette 24-year-old is accused of shooting and running over a 64-year-old man whose body was found abandoned on a state highway near Washington April 2.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies determined the death of Stanley L. Aultman III, 64, involved foul play after his body was found on the side of La. 359 near Washington April 2. An autopsy revealed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and had injuries consistent with being run over or dragged by a vehicle, the sheriff said.
Nicholas Aymond, 24, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a movable vehicle in addition to several drug and weapons counts in Aultman’s death. His bond is currently set at $294,000, Guidroz’s statement said.
Aultman’s family informed deputies the 64-year-old was last seen driving to the store with Aymond. The duo left in Aultman’s black 2010 Cadillac SRX, which was later discovered by the Fenton Police Department in a rural area of Jefferson Davis Parish. Aymond and a female companion were found hiding in the grass near the vehicle and were transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guidroz said.
Aymond’s female companion said he picked her up at her home near Washington and was driving erratically, including discharging a firearm inside the vehicle and shooting out the vehicle’s rear window. He then lost control of the vehicle in Fenton and crashed, she reportedly said.
Blood stains and a bullet hole were found inside the vehicle. A backpack was confiscated from Aymond at the scene and after obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered a hidden compartment concealing a Glock 22, additional gun magazines, assorted drugs and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Aymond was initially arrested on the unauthorized use of a movable charge pending additional charges. In a statement, he reportedly told officers Aultman drew a pistol while the two men were driving, a struggle ensued and the 64-year-old was shot when the gun accidentally discharged. He did not provide further details and refused to give a complete statement, Guidroz said.
Guidroz said the autopsy and details provided by a witness contradict Aymond’s statement. The witness said they saw Aultman in the roadway on La. 359 and saw a suspect enter the Cadillac and drive over Aultman. The autopsy, witness details, evidence found in Aymond’s backpack and the Cadillac combined to provide probable cause to arrest Aymond on additional charges, the sheriff’s statement said.
Aymond was ultimately booked on counts of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unauthorized use of a movable vehicle, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule III drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.