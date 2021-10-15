Another man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the June 8 shooting that occurred at North City Park in Opelousas, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers took Jeremiah J. Noel into custody on charges of terrorizing, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm-free zone, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon.
Noel was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. His arrest was the result of a combined operation with detectives from the St. Landry Sheriff’s Department, who were investigating an unrelated incident regarding a threat of violent crime, Opelousas police said.
The June 8 shooting was an exchange of gunfire between two opposing groups that had a previous unsettled dispute. The shooting happened while the park was occupied by several people, including a group of small children, police said. No one at the park was injured.
Several leads developed by investigators led to the arrest of another suspect Thursday. John Lamb Jr. was charged with terrorizing, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone. Two more people, Daquan Green and Patrick Green were charged with other weapons violations. All of them were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail