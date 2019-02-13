Homicides in the city of Lafayette fell 62 percent in 2018, according to Uniform Crime statistics released Wednesday by the Lafayette Police Department.
Overall, crime in the city was down .3 percent from 2017 to 2018 and violent crime was down for the year.
Nine homicides occurred in Lafayette in 2018, down from a three-year high of 24 in 2017. That followed 10 homicides in 2016 and 16 in 2015.
Rapes remained at 21 for 2017 and 2018, compared to 19 rapes in 2015 and 2016.
Assaults were down 1 percent in 2018, from 503 to 493; robberies were down 9 percent, from 175 to 158; burglaries were up slightly from 1,011 to 1,019; and thefts fell 1 percent, from 4,555 to 4,485.
Auto thefts rose 29 percent, from 293 in 2017 to 378 in 2018.
Arrests of adults and those under 18 both were down 7 percent over the past year.
The department received 5 percent fewer calls for service in 2018, 193,397 in 2018 compared with 204,940 in 2017.