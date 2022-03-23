Lafayette police responded to a report of shots fired about 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Poplar Street.
When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an LPD statement.
One victim, identified as a 19-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim was grazed by a shot and her arm wound was treated on the scene.
According to officers, shots were fired from unknown vehicles in the area.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.