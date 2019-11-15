Lafayette High students are being allowed back on campus after a bomb threat was called in shortly before the start of classes Friday.
Lt. John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the campus was cleared after a law enforcement sweep and no threats were discovered as of 9:50 a.m. The sheriff’s office, who oversees the school system’s school resource officer program, will maintain an increased presence on the campus, he said in a statement.
“The school has been searched and determined to be clear of threats,” Mowell said.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the lockdown was executed after an unknown individual called the school around 6:40 a.m. and said there was a bomb in the school building. Any students on campus were shepherded from the main school building to the school’s stadium while officers turned away students and parents commuting to the school, she said.
Officers performed sweeps to ensure no students remained in vehicles on the property, she said.
Students, staff and faculty members were evacuated from campus just before 8 a.m. at the request of the Lafayette Parish School System and escorted on foot to an off-site church where they sheltered while officers swept the campus, Dugas said.
Officers were moving the students back to campus after the all clear, Mowell said.
Dugas said every decision was made with serious consideration.
“Number one is the safety of the students,” she said.
In September, an anonymous threat resulted in a lockdown at the school that began before 9 a.m. and lasted the rest of the school day.
In that instance, a threatening phone call was made concerning the school, a school system statement said. Students were scheduled to take part in a planned lockdown drill that morning and things quickly shifted from practice to reality.
A suspect has not been arrested in that case. Law enforcement officers were unable to determine the call’s origin, Dugas said. While it’s possible the two calls are related, that avenue is not currently being explored, she said.
“We’re using all available resources to determine where the call was made from and who made the call,” Dugas said.
In September, students weren’t allowed to leave their classrooms for lunch and were supervised to the restroom. Extracurricular activities were canceled. At dismissal, bus riders were shepherded out in small groups to buses behind the school, while car riders and students who walk were picked up by guardians over the course of at least two hours.
Parents and students took to social media to voice their frustrations and called for better communication from officials.
Dugas said the choice to release more explicit information sooner on Friday was a purposeful choice after September’s incident. Talk on social media and among parents made the September situation out to be more severe than it was and increased people’s fear, she said.
“Last time people took it to other levels and things escalated because parents didn’t know what was happening soon enough,” she said. “This time we made sure to notify parents and the community sooner.”